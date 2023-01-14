English
world news

Protesters are trying to save abandoned German village set to be bulldozed for coal mine

By Euronews  with AFP
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attends demonstrations in western Germany to save an abandoned village.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg attends demonstrations in western Germany to save an abandoned village.   -   Copyright  Michael Probst/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

Anti-coal protesters clashed with police at a massive rally of several thousand people in western Germany on Saturday, with police complaining that protective barriers had been broken down near a huge opencast coal mine.

Police have also reported the intrusion of protesters into the mine site. Earlier, AFP journalists witnessed scuffles between groups of protesters and police.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has already visited the site over the past two years, regularly attends the demonstrations.

For more watch Euronews' report in the video above.