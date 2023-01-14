Protesters are trying to save abandoned German village set to be bulldozed for coal mine

Anti-coal protesters clashed with police at a massive rally of several thousand people in western Germany on Saturday, with police complaining that protective barriers had been broken down near a huge opencast coal mine.

Police have also reported the intrusion of protesters into the mine site. Earlier, AFP journalists witnessed scuffles between groups of protesters and police.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who has already visited the site over the past two years, regularly attends the demonstrations.

