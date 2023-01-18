Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police during a demonstration against expanding a coal mine in western Germany.

The nearby village of Luetzerath was evacuated by police in recent days and remained sealed off.

Thunberg was one of several protesters who ran over to the edge of the Garzweiler open pit mine.

Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from remaining there.

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by officers from the mine's edge in the afternoon.

