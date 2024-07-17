EventsEventsPodcasts
Swallows gather in their thousands in Cyprus
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Tens of thousands of swallows gather on Cyprus

Tens of thousands of migrating swallows have been swarming the small community of Mesana in mountainous Paphos from summer's rise in June right through to early August, creating intricate nests and resting on electricity wires.

Tens of thousands of migrating swallows have been swarming the small community of Mesana in mountainous Paphos from summer's rise in June right through to early August, creating intricate nests and resting on electricity wires.

