Sweden promises to uphold fundamental European values as it takes over EU Presidency

Sweden has taken over the rotating presidency of the EU Council for the third time since joining the bloc. The first major meeting of its current term will take place on Friday.

Stockholm has promised to uphold fundamental European values over the six-month stint but some EU analysts question whether domestic politics will have an impact.

The nordic country's new right-wing coalition government is propped up by the far-right Sweden Democrats and led by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

“Sweden is taking over the Presidency at a time when the European Union is facing unprecedented challenges," he said.

"A greener, more secure, and freer Europe is the foundation of our priorities.”

Stockholm said its four priorities were: security, resilience, prosperity, and democratic values.

“This Government will make Sweden’s work in the EU a top priority," EU Affairs Minister Jessika Roswall added.

"It is in Sweden’s interests to maintain unity in the EU and advance issues that require joint solutions,”

For the next six months, Sweden will be tasked with setting the political agenda and steering the debate among member states.

