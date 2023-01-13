Researchers believe they have found a rare fossilised dinosaur embryo

The Geological museum known as ‘Oertijdmuseum’ in Boxtel, in the Netherlands, is scanning ancient dinosaur eggs, in the hope of finding a fossilised embryo inside.

And it seems they might be in luck. The museum curator, Maarten de Rijke, thinks that one of the eggs shows promising signs of containing an embryo.

It's great news because less than ten of these objects have been found worldwide.

The museum staff celebrated with a traditional Dutch treat called ‘beschuit met muisjes’, a snack served when a baby is born.

Researchers want to use the potential embryo to research how dinosaurs developed while in eggs. It will be taken to Switzerland, where better equipment is available for further research.

Click on the video above to see more.