Dozens of pro-regime Iranians protested outside the French embassy in Tehran on Wednesday, following another satirical cartoon controversy.

They were calling for the deaths of France, Israel and the US, as the crowd condemned the latest drawings published by French Satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo which mock the Islamic Republic's leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and mullahs.

Charlie Hebdo has a long history of publishing cartoons which critics say are deeply insulting to Muslims.

The crowd showed their support for Khamenei by chanting slogans, brandishing posters and burning the American flag.

Furthermore, the commander-in-chief of the Revolutionary Guards has threatened Charlie Hebdo workers, reminding them of the fate of Salman Rushdie.

The pro-regime demonstration comes at a time when Iran has experienced 4 months of anti-government protests and political turmoil, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police.