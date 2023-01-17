The French city of Strasbourg saw thousands gather in support of the Iranian protestors. An estimated 12,000 people from all over Europe gathered to call on the European Union to blacklist the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by political unrest for over 5 months, after a young woman died after being detained by the morality police.

Since then, Iranians have been protesting across the country - demanding the end of the regime and the rule of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - and have been met with brutal repression and summary executions.

