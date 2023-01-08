Mexico subway train collision kills at least one and injures 57

Two Subway trains collided in Mexico City on Saturday, killing one person and injuring 57.

Authorities reported that the accident happened on line 3 of the city's metro system, between the Potrero and La Raza stations.

The city's mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, tweeted that she was on site and that police and rescue services were actively working to rescue trapped and injured passengers.

In a news conference, she added that one of the train drivers was in a serious condition. Late in the afternoon, she confirmed that 26 injured people had been released from hospital.

The city’s security head, Omar Garcia, told local media that 4 people who had been trapped in a wagon had been freed and were in a stable condition.

Since 2021 there have been a series of accidents involving Mexico City's metro, the most serious dating back to May of that year, when a rail overpass collapsed, killing 26 people and injuring over 60.