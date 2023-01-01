Kyiv under fire again - just half an hour into the new year

Just half an hour into 2023, air raid sirens ring across Ukraine's capital, followed by the sound of explosions.

Despite the attacks, local residents shouted new year's greetings from their balconies.

Authorities said twenty missiles had been shot down. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin delivered a new year's address flanked by people in military uniform. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Putin of hiding behind his troops instead of leading them.

"I want to wish all of us one thing – victory," he said. "And that`s the main thing. Let this year be the year of return. The return of our people".

On New Year's Eve, one person died and dozens were injured in missile strikes across the country. Zelenskyy said Ukrainians would not forgive Russia.