Two days after their homes were destroyed following a Russian rocket attack, residents in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district continued to clean up the damage while mourning the loss of 36-year-old resident Iryna Kaharlytska.

Her husband Serhii Kaharlytskyi pulled out belongings from under a pile of rubble: a large pumpkin, a shoe and what appeared to be fragments of the rocket.

Serhii’s father Anatolii Kaharlytskyi, who lives in the house next door, was also injured in the December 31st attack.

