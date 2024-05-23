At least 12 people injured after Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

By Euronews with AP

Meanwhile in the Ukrainian village of Rig, two people have been killed and several more buried under rubble - including a ten-year-old boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 12 people have been injured as a result of an airstrike on Kharkiv on Wednesday after Russians launched two glider munitions at the city.

One hit a business in the west of the city, while one woman with an acute stress reaction sought medical attention.

Another munition exploded in the north of the city in a residential area, injuring 11 people, damaging residential buildings, and destroying a cafe and car wash.

Among the wounded were passers-by and residents of the damaged building, with the most serious injuries attributed to a bus driver nearby.

One of the munitions hit near the tram circle, a residential area in the north of the city.

Two dead in Donetsk, boy buried under the rubble

Two have been killed and two wounded after a Russian shelling on the village of Rig in the Pokrovska community in the Donetsk region.

Authorities say Russians hit the settlement with an Iskander missile on Tuesday, around 11 pm local time, hitting a private house. The hit buried a 10-year-old boy in the rubble and killed his parents, who were also in residence at the time.

Head of the Donetsk regional police, Ruslan Osypenko, said rescuers were able to recover the bodies of the child's parents from under the rubble.

The 10-year-old boy is being treated for his injuries in hospital.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the Peace Summit, due to be held in Switzerland in June, is a chance to restore full protection to every nation under the UN Charter.

"Our peace summit and the participation of world leaders can restore the full effectiveness of the UN Charter and return full protection to every nation," said Zelenskyy in a late-evening video address to Ukrainian citizens.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine over two years ago, has not been invited to the summit.

Austria, Albania, Chile and Mozambique are the latest countries to have confirmed their participation in the summit.