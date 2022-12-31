Ukraine repels Russian drone attack after massive bombing raids

Kyiv said on Friday it had repelled a night-time explosive drone attack launched by Russia less than 24 hours after massive bombing raids on energy infrastructure left millions of Ukrainians without electricity.

Since October and a series of military setbacks on the frontline, Russia has adopted the tactic of hitting Ukrainian power plants and transformers with missiles and drones, plunging the population into cold and darkness in the middle of winter.

Thursday's attack, using dozens of missiles, was the tenth of its kind and was followed by a nightly salvo of 'Shahed' explosive drones, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Kyiv mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said seven of them had targeted the capital and that all were destroyed. Falling debris damaged the windows of two buildings in a southwestern Kyiv neighbourhood.

Other drones were shot down in the central regions of Cherkasy and Dnipro, according to Ukraine's Presidential office.

