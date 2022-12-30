An explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey has killed at least seven people, including three children.

The blast occurred on Friday afternoon inside a kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Aydin province.

Images from the scene show rescue workers outside the damaged restaurant, alongside fire crews and ambulances.

The governor of Aydin province, Hüseyin Aksoy, told the Anadolu state news agency that five others were injured, with one in critical condition.

Three prosecutors are now investigating whether a gas canister was behind the blast.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter that one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was taken into custody.

"May our Lord not let such painful events happen to our people and our country again," he added.