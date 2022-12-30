Seven dead, including three children, after kebab shop blast in Turkey

An explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed at least seven people, including three children on Friday afternoon.

The blast occurred in a kebab shop in the Nazilli district of Turkey's Aydin province.

Authorities say that initial testimonies suggest the incident may have resulted from a gas leak.

"According to the employee's first statement, there was a smell coming from the gas tube, and the explosion occurred shortly after the tube had been changed and people had been removed," said Aydin Governor Hüseyin Aksoy.

Prosecutors are now investigating the possibility that a gas canister may have caused the blast.

Images from the scene show rescue workers outside the damaged restaurant, alongside fire crews and ambulances.

The city councillor, Özlem Cercioglu, clarified on the Habertürk channel that three of the victims were children.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag wrote on Twitter that one person who is “alleged to have caused the explosion” was taken into custody.