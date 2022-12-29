Ukraine war: Cities under fire in 'massive' new Russian missile barage

Several regions of Ukraine, including its capital, were facing a Russian missile attack early Thursday, the latest in a series targeting national infrastructure.

Air raid sirens rang out across the country. In Kyiv, the regional administration said that air defense systems have been activated to fend off the ongoing missile attack.

"The enemy is attacking Ukraine on several fronts, with cruise missiles fired from planes and ships," Ukraine's Air Force announced on social media.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said that some Russian missiles have been downed, with officials describing the attack as "massive" in scope, with one of President Zelenskyy's senior advisers claiming more than 120 Russian missiles had been launched at targets in Ukraine.

"Rocket attack on Kharkiv. Several explosions in Kyiv. Explosions heard in Odesa and Lviv. Several regions without electricity - preventive shutdowns," Anton Gerashchenko, and advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, wrote on Twitter.

Some incoming Russian missiles 'intercepted'

The mayor of Kharkiv said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine's second-largest city. Explosions were also heard in the city of Lviv near the border with Poland, according to local officials.

Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some incoming Russian missiles were intercepted.

"Air defense hard at work. All in Ukraine advised to stay in shelters. Russia terrorizes civilians," wrote Gerashchenko.

The governor of southern Ukraine's Mykolaiv province said five missiles were shot down over the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military’s command North said two were downed over the Sumy region, located on the border with Russia in the country’s northeast.

Fragments from downed Russian missiles damaged two private buildings in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the city administration said. An industrial facility and a playground in neighborhoods located across the Dnieper River also were damaged, city officials said. No casualties were immediately reported.

Thursday’s barage is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting vital infrastructure across Ukraine. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October.

In Dnipro, Odesa and Kryvyi Rih regions, the authorities said that they switched off electricity to minimise the damage to critical infrastructure facilities if they are hit.

More information to follow.