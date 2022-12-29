A Ukrainian S-300 missile reportedly fell in Belarus on Thursday morning, according to Belarusian news agency BelTA.

The incident occurred between 10:00 and 11:00 local time. Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko was promptly notified about what happened.

Authorities investigating the event are probing two possible lines of inquiry. The first is whether the missile was a stray missile, similar to the one which exploded along the Polish side of the Poland-Ukraine border. The second is whether Belarus' air defence shot down the missile.

Belarusian journalist Hannah Liubakova has tweeted to say there are no casualties, although BelTA says it was not yet clear.

Speaking to the Russian news agency TASS, the Belarusian Defence Ministry said it would not be making comment until more evidence surfaces.