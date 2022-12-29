English
Français
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Русский
Türkçe
Ελληνικά
Magyar
فارسی
العربية
Shqip
Română
ქართული
български
Srpski
Brazil

Tributes to Pelé pour in

Access to the comments Comments
By Euronews
Pelé
Pelé   -   Copyright  Eraldo Peres/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved

Tributes to Pelé have been coming in from across the footballing world.

The message on his official Instagram account said: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today."

The Brazilian football association posted a photograph of the player with the message: "King Pelé - eternal"

On Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo offered his sincere condolence to all of Brazil, describing Pelé as an inspiration to millions. France's Kylian Mbappé, who has been compared to the master, posted:

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten"

while French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "Le Jeu, Le Roi, L'éternité" - The game, the king, eternity.

Brazilian striker Neymar said: "He turned football into art, he gave a voice to the poor and to black people, and he gave visibility to Brazil."