Tributes to Pelé pour in

Tributes to Pelé have been coming in from across the footballing world.

The message on his official Instagram account said: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today."

The Brazilian football association posted a photograph of the player with the message: "King Pelé - eternal"

On Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo offered his sincere condolence to all of Brazil, describing Pelé as an inspiration to millions. France's Kylian Mbappé, who has been compared to the master, posted:

"The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten"

while French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "Le Jeu, Le Roi, L'éternité" - The game, the king, eternity.

Brazilian striker Neymar said: "He turned football into art, he gave a voice to the poor and to black people, and he gave visibility to Brazil."