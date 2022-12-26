The Russian military reported Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an air base deep inside Russia, the second time the facility has been targeted this month - again revealing weaknesses in Russia's air defenses.

Russia's Defense Ministry said debris killed three servicemen at the Engels air base, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bomber planes that have struck Ukraine with missiles in the past.

Russia's Baza news outlet reported that four people were wounded and said a fire had broken out, with explosions, sirens, and flashes on a video it posted on its Telegram channel. The Defense Ministry claimed no Russian aircraft were damaged. It wasn't clear whether the drone had been launched from Ukraine or Russian territory.

Euronews could not independently confirm Moscow's claims.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's foreign secretary says that Kyiv aims to hold a peace summit by February next year, preferably at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator.

