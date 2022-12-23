Vladimir Putin refers to conflict in Ukraine as 'war'

The 24th of December will mark 10 months since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and for the first time, Vladimir Putin has publicly used the word 'war' to refer to it.

But the Institute for the Study of War says Putin's general rhetoric hasn’t changed and is part of an ongoing Russian information operation that denies Ukraine’s legitimacy as a sovereign state.

The return of sub-zero temperatures has made the theatre of war resemble the images of February 24, with the difference that Russian troops are now in a defensive position on the majority of the front, except for Bakhmut.

It has been the prime target of the Russian assault for months.

