French serial killer Charles Sobhraj was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after serving most of his sentence for killing American and Canadian backpackers. His attorney said he has boarded a flight back to Paris.

A ticket was purchased with money received from a friend and the French Embassy in Kathmandu prepared the necessary travel documents allowing him to take the flight Friday evening.

The Supreme Court had ordered that Sobhraj be freed because of poor health and good behaviour, and because he has served more than 75% of his sentence.

Life sentences in Nepal are 20 years. The order also said he had to leave the country within 15 days.

It is said Sobhraj has heart disease. In the past, he has admitted to killing several Western tourists. He is believed to have killed at least 20 people in Afghanistan, India, Thailand, Turkey, Nepal, Iran, and Hong Kong during the 1970s. His 2004 conviction in Nepal was the first time he was found guilty in court.

His nickname, The Serpent, stems from his reputation for slipping through the net.

