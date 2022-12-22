English
Greece

Christmas shoppers get a festive boost from Greek government

By Euronews
Like for goods in other in sectors of the economy, toy prices have also increased
Like for goods in other in sectors of the economy, toy prices have also increased

To help consumers cope with the increased burdens of the festive season, the Greek Ministry of Development - in cooperation with toy stores - has introduced the so-called 'Santa Claus basket' consisting of a number of toys sold at a discount.

The scheme includes around 500 toys in 15 participating chain stores. Most shops offer about 60-100 toys in the basket at discounted prices. Savings are, on average, between 10 to 20 per cent. 

Click on the video above to see more.