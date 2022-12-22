Christmas shoppers get a festive boost from Greek government

To help consumers cope with the increased burdens of the festive season, the Greek Ministry of Development - in cooperation with toy stores - has introduced the so-called 'Santa Claus basket' consisting of a number of toys sold at a discount.

The scheme includes around 500 toys in 15 participating chain stores. Most shops offer about 60-100 toys in the basket at discounted prices. Savings are, on average, between 10 to 20 per cent.

Click on the video above to see more.