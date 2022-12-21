Zelenskyy seeking to undermine Kremlin narrative, think tank says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s frontline visit to Bakhmut was designed to undermine an ongoing Kremlin information operation intended to present Russian President Vladimir Putin as an involved war leader, the Institute for the Study of War says.

Bakhmut has been the prime target of the Russian assault for months. But the pace of Russian advances has not been increasing, the ISW says, assessing that Russian forces have gained a total of 192 km2 in the Bakhmut area between October 1 and December 20.