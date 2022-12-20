Air raid alerts were issued across Kyiv and most of Ukraine late Monday.

Ukraine’s capital was targeted by multiple drones in an attack just days after what Ukrainian officials described as one of Russia’s biggest assaults on Kyiv since the beginning of the war.

At least two dozen Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital’s airspace.

"Thirty Shaheds were shot down - not bad," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I thank all our anti-aircraft fighters, pilots, and mobile fire groups for this result and for the protection of the Ukrainian sky. These Shaheds, which were used by Russia, are from a new batch of drones."

Zelenskyy has stepped up his call for more air defence from the West. In his nightly address, he said Ukraine "needs more guns, shells, these are modern tanks that have not yet been delivered to Ukraine".

"A 100% air defence shield for Ukraine will be one of the most successful steps against Russian aggression," he added.

While the war rages on, Kharkiv's annual Christmas tree and festivities have been taken underground into the city's subway to shelter residents from Russian air attacks.

The 50-meter tall Christmas tree was lit up in a metro station, just under the square where the tree would have otherwise been erected.

The city's children will also be treated to daily theatrical performances and games throughout the holiday season.

