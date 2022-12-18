Argentina have clinched the 2022 World Cup after winning over France in one of the most electrifying finals in the tournament's history.

Leonel Messi scored a brace and Angel Di Maria also netting for Argentina, while Kylian Mbappe struck twice in the last 10 minutes of the match, completing a hat trick, and taking the tie into extra time.

Both teams pushed and created chances but the game eventually had to be settled with penalty shootout.

Argentina won 4-2 on penalties - claiming their third world cup title. Their first since 1986.

"This World Cup final was based on the battle of two of the games biggest superstars and it did not disappoint," Euronews' reporter Sam Ashoo reporting from Doha siad.

"Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lit up sports biggest event at Lusail. Messi’s was exceptional in the first half, Mbappe, sensational in the second. Both scoring in extra time as well. And whilst this match may well signal the changing of guard somewhat, it was Messi who came out on top this time."

For Argentina, it’s a first World Cup win since back in 1986, "for their captain, it’s the crowning moment of a truly incredible career that may well settle the debate for who is the greatest player of all time," completed Ashoo.

