Hundreds of flights were delayed or cancelled at San Diego International Airport on Sunday, due to the historic winter storms across the US.

Thousands of people were waiting at the airport to find alternative flights or their luggage piled between carousels.

San Diego International Airport's website said Southwest Airlines had 1,253 cancellations - nearly a third of its scheduled flights and about five times as many as any other major US carrier.

Based on FlightAware data, airports all across the US were suffering from cancellations and delays, including Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago.

Click on the video above to see more.