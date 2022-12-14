French prosecutors have searched the headquarters of President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party and the Paris office of consultancy firm McKinsey. The dual operations were part of parallel investigations into the role of such companies in French politics.

One of the investigations relates to the government's use of consultancy agencies in general, while the other focuses on their involvement in the 2017 and 2022 presidential election campaigns.

The probes stem from a Senate report into the use of public funds for consultancy services and whether McKinsey enjoyed particular benefits from Macron's party.

Watch the report by clicking on the video above.