France hopes to end Morocco's fairytale World Cup run in semi-final

Led by the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, France will be looking to end Morocco’s fairytale run when both sides meet in their FIFA World Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday.

Despite being the favourites, the reigning champions know they’ll have to dig deep against a resilient Moroccan side who have defied the odds throughout the tournament. This has been thanks to a solid defense, creativity in the final third, and the backing of thousands of fans who have made the trip to Qatar.

Morocco became the first African country in history to reach the World Cup semi-finals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East.

Later that day France went on to beat England 2-1 in a nail-biting match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Either France or Morocco will face Argentina in the 2022 World Cup grand final on Sunday.

For more watch the video above.