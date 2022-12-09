Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout, and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

Argentina led 2-0 before being pegged back in the final seconds of the game, thanks to a brace from Wout Weghorst, who came on in the 78th minute in place of Memphis Depay.

The Beşiktaş striker -- on loan from English Championship's Burnley -- headed home in the 83rd minute and equalised with an unexpected combination from a free kick in the unprecedented 11th minute of extra time.

It was the second extra time of the day, with the Croatians also going to a penalty shoot-out to eliminate favourites Brazil earlier on Friday.

The match did not pass without incidents, and the referee doled out a total of 14 yellow cards -- seven for the Argentinians and another seven for the Oranje, two of which were given after the penalty shootout.

Also, a fan ran onto the field in the 75th minute of the match, just after Lionel Messi converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.

The spectator wore a light blue shirt that he started to take off when he was tackled by security. The game resumed after a short break.