Croatia have knocked Brazil out of the World Cup, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo, and Marquinhos later hit the post.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes.

Neymar scored in the dying minutes of the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petković scored in the 117th.

Neymar's goal moved him into a tie with Pelé as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals.

Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands -- whose quarterfinal encounter is underway -- in an attempt to return to the World Cup final showdown four years after losing to France in Russia.

Five of Croatia's last six matches at World Cups have gone to extra time, including its penalty shootout win over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar.

The Balkan country's team have turned into shootout specialists, having been successful in eight of its last 10 knockout matches at the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Cariocas have not made it to the last four since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Seleção was embarrassed by Germany 7-1.