A giant number 10 Lionel Messi football shirt hung from the landmark National Flag Monument in the centre of Rosario, the hometown of Argentina's captain this weekend.

It comes as excitement builds across the South American country for Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar when Argentina will face defending champions France.

Anticipation is running particularly high in Rosario, amid hopes that 2022 will be the year when Messi finally wins the one major trophy that has been missing from his illustrious career.

