The war in Ukraine is taking a heavier toll on older people than any other section of society. That's the conclusion of a new report from Amnesty International, which finds that the elderly are more likely to be killed or injured, and are more severely impacted by displacement.

"They're staying behind often in areas that are relentlessly under Russian attack", Amnesty International's Laura Mills told Euronews.

"They're not able, like many parts of the population, to shelter in bomb shelters or elsewhere and so they're often sheltering in their apartments. which puts them at heightened risk of death and injury", she explained.

Those aged 60 or over make up almost a quarter of the Ukrainian population. The UN's Human Rights Office says that between February and September, the over-60s accounted for 34% of civilians killed.

"When [elderly people] are displaced then they struggle to access housing, they often live in poverty, they have disabilities, which makes it more difficult for them to find accommodation", said Laura Mills.

