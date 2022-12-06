Turkish opposition lawmaker hospitalised after brawl in parliament

A Turkish opposition lawmaker has been hospitalised after a brawl broke out in parliament on Tuesday.

Hüseyin Örs, an MP from from Trabzon on the northeastern Black Sea, was reportedly hit in the head and taken to intensive care.

"We found that his condition deteriorated after the blow to the head ... A heart defibrillation was performed at the hospital," said Aylin Cesur, a lawmaker from Örs' Iyi [Good] Party.

Television footage showed dozens of lawmakers from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party brawling with opposition parties during a tense debate over next year’s budget.

The private DHA news agency said Ors suffers from heart problems and was placed under emergency care as a precaution.

"This is a day of shame for the Turkish parliament and for those who committed this attack," Iyi Party spokesman Kursat Zorlu said.

Tensions have run high in Turkish politics ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for June.