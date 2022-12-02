US president Joe Biden revealed that he was open to dialogue with Russian president Vladimir Putin, provided he made concrete plans to end his aggression against Ukraine.

The comments came during a joint press conference with Biden and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron in which the pair pledged to hold Russia accountable for "atrocities" and "war crimes" committed in Ukraine.

The US president conditioned such talks on support by NATO allies – and he has had no direct contact with Moscow since the war broke in February.

Thursday's news conference is part of Macron's state visit to the US – the first of Biden's presidency – in which the leaders are celebrating more than 200 years of US-French relations.

