Russia strikes the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

Russia launched a barrage of 70 missiles towards Ukraine on Monday, in its latest attack on the country’s infrastructure. According to Kyiv, “most” were intercepted despite Moscow saying it had hit all 17 of its targets.

In his nightly televised address, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that there were casualties.

"Every Russian missile shot down is concrete proof that terror can be defeated. But, unfortunately, we still cannot give complete security to our sky - there were several hits.”

He added that “Unfortunately, there are victims. As of this time, there are four people killed in Russian strikes today. My condolences to their family and friends."

The strikes again disrupted Ukraine's power grid, with the western city of Lviv being plunged into darkness. Neighbouring Moldova was also affected.

