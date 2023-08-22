In a video released by the Ukrainian army, civilians are evacuated from a village that has been at the centre of a two-month long battle.

A Ukrainian army unit has released pictures on social media showing the rescue of civilians from a village in the Zaporizhzhia area liberated from Russian occupation.

A statement from the 47th Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces said: “After two months of intense fighting, our brigade, supported by other units, successfully penetrated the multi-layered defence of the occupiers.”

People from Robotyne were interviewed for the video. They said they had waited 18 months for the Ukrainian armed forces to come.

As fierce fighting continued in the area some of the villagers were ferried from the front in American-made Bradley armoured vehicles.

One of the rescued women said: “We waited for so long, we couldn’t believe that these were our boys. We are so thankful to them.

"They covered us while we were waiting in the basement before the military vehicles arrived. But the most important thing is that we’re leaving. Leaving towards peace, towards Ukraine”.