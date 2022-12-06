How small businesses in Ukraine have adapted to the war

In Ukrainian cities hit hard by the war, small businesses are trying to transform the brutal reality of local communities for the better.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, a ceramic studio had to close its doors briefly.

New way of operating

They recently reopened with a new way of operating, as explained by the employees.

“We decided to pull ourselves out of that mindset of just waiting every day for the war to end. So we reopened," said Katia, an employee, in an interview with Euronews.

Her coworker, Ania, said that reopening helped both adults and children escape the difficult conditions.

“We started doing workshops for kids in exchange for a donation of any sum," told Ania.

"There was almost nobody in Mykolaiv back then… But kids from the surrounding buildings started coming to us. They got distracted from the war, and so did we. Working with children and clay really comforts us and helps us forget what is going on around us," she said.

The ceramics store reopened its door as way to provide a momentary escape for the reality of war Euronews

A child holds up a cup in the form of a cat, a beaming smile lights up her face.

“That’s really what Mykolaiv kids need," said her mother, a resident of the city.

"My daughter really likes it here because she can create things, and she can get distracted from the bad situation outside. She can play with other kids since all of her friends left the city," she told Euronews.

Supplies for the workshop are becoming harder to buy because some items come from cities in eastern Ukraine where the fighting is the fiercest.

But the studio insists on staying open every day for kids and adults.

Helping the community

Several businesses and a warehouse were destroyed when multiple rockets hit this area on the outskirts of Mykolaiv.

Yuriy Horobets, a business owner, found his office reduced to rubble in the shelling.

After losing everything he had worked so hard for, Yuriy says he still found strength in starting over. Now his goal is to help his community.

“The equipment that we dug out, we have now started using. We want to make small houses for internally displaced people, using technology that can be put up fast," he said.

Projects like these are welcome by locals, as the villages around Mykolaiv and Kherson have been left in ruins by the Russians.

And the families who once lived there are scattered around the country hoping to one day sleep under their own roof again.

