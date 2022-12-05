Series of anonymous bomb threats in Croatia linked to Ukraine visit

A series of anonymous bomb threats were made in Croatia on Monday.

Several police stations, shopping malls and courts -- including the country's supreme court during a meeting with a delegation from Ukraine -- were evacuated.

Police said they received several reports of explosive devices being placed at locations across the country.

Croatian media said that police searches have so far found no explosive devices.

Radovan Dobronic, the President of the Croatian Supreme Court, told state HRT television that a security officer informed him about the bomb threat as he was meeting with a delegation from Ukraine's supreme court, adding that it seemed to him that the threat was linked to the meeting.

The anonymous threats, among a series in the country in recent months, comes amid a debate within Croatia’s leadership on whether the European Union and NATO-member country should join a Western initiative to start training Ukrainian soldiers against invading Russian forces.

Croatia’s government is mostly in favour of starting the training, while the country’s outspoken President Zoran Milanovic is against it, saying it would mean Croatia’s direct involvement in the war.

The anonymous bomb threats came just days after Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries, including Croatia, had received packages containing animals’ eyes.

There were no reports yet of who sent them and for what purpose.