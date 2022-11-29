Sarajevo ranked the world's most polluted city

Bosnia's capital, Sarajevo has earned the dubious title of the most polluted city in the world according to figures from air quality technology firm IQAir...

On Sunday, the level of pollution in the city was over 17 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual guideline.

Authorities instructed residents to wear masks outdoors, use air purifiers in homes and close windows.

"In a few days, we will have a meeting with big European cities that are facing similar problems, and to discuss a short-term action plan for situations of excessive air pollution", said a Sarajevo official.

Sarajevo isn't the only Bosnian city to suffer from poor air quality. Air pollution is also a problem in Zenica and Tuzla.

Premature deaths

In 2020, the WHO stated Bosnia and Herzegovina was one of the most polluted countries in Europe, with air quality among the worst in the world.

Deadly air pollution accounts for a large number of premature deaths which stand at around 79.8 per hundred thousand inhabitants. In Sweden, the figure is 7.2.