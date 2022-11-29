For many in Ukraine’s capital, the very act of getting clean drinking water is exhausting.

Without electricity, Oleksandra and Andrij, a young couple living in Kyiv, have to walk up and down 19 floors to get bottled water to their apartment because their lift doesn’t work.

They don’t know how much longer they can stay in the city. But moving abroad isn’t an option because of a ban on military-aged men from leaving the country.

Watch the report in the video player above to learn more about their story.