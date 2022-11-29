English
Ukraine

No lift, 360 steps and a balcony as a fridge: One young couple’s life in Kyiv

By Euronews
Oleksandra Darmohrai and Andrij Freel Shalimov with one of their children.
Oleksandra Darmohrai and Andrij Freel Shalimov with one of their children.   -   Copyright  European Broadcasting Union

For many in Ukraine’s capital, the very act of getting clean drinking water is exhausting.

Without electricity, Oleksandra and Andrij, a young couple living in Kyiv, have to walk up and down 19 floors to get bottled water to their apartment because their lift doesn’t work.

They don’t know how much longer they can stay in the city. But moving abroad isn’t an option because of a ban on military-aged men from leaving the country. 

