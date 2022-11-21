Dozens of people are feared dead after an earthquake shook Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, damaging buildings and sending people scrambling for safety.

One official quoted by AFP has said the number of people killed has reached at least 44.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centred in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"There have been dozens of people killed. Hundreds, maybe even thousands of houses are damaged. So far 44 people have died," said a spokesman for the administration of the West Java town of Cianjur. An earlier tally said nearly 20 people had been killed.

Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said.

Information was still being collected about the extent of casualties and damage, the agency said in a statement.

The quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed and some were evacuated.

“The quake felt so strong. My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs,” said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta.

Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.