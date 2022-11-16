Israeli-linked oil tanker hit by 'projectile' off coast of Oman

An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has reportedly been hit by a missile in the Arabian Sea near Oman.

The attack on the Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon happened on Tuesday night, around 240 kilometres off the coast of Oman.

The ship is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, a company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Eastern Pacific Shipping said in a statement that the Pacific Zircon had been carrying gas oil when it was “hit by a projectile”.

“We are in communication with the vessel and there are no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for,” the company added.

“There is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations also confirmed that they were aware of the incident. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

The reported strike comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, just days ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

In 2021, a suspected Iranian drone strike hit the Israeli-associated oil tanker Mercer Street off Oman, killing two people onboard.