Watch : Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon reaches a record high

Deforestation in the Brazilian part of the Amazon rainforest has hit a record level, the highest since satellite tracking began in 2015, according to government data.
There are fears that farmers and others are increasing their rates of deforestation, before a new administration under Lula da Silva comes to power in January, which has promised to be tougher on forest loss.
