Slovenia poised to elect first ever female president

Slovenia looks poised to elect its first-ever female president in an election on Sunday.

Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar is tipped to win a presidential election runoff in the small, central European country tomorrow, possibly becoming Slovenia's first female head of state.

All opinion polls suggest that the 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer has a wide lead going into the runoff against her centre-right opponent, former Foreign Minister Anze Logar.

None of the seven contenders managed to gather more than 50% of the vote in the first round and so secure victory, meaning Logar and Pirc Musar went forward to a runoff.

Logar previously led after the first ballot, but analysts in Slovenia have predicted the tables will be turned second time around as centrist and liberal voters rally behind Pirc Musar.

The winner will succeed President Borut Pahor, a centrist who aimed to bridge Slovenia’s left-right political divide, during his decade in office.

He is prevented from seeking a third term, as rules limit presidents to two five-year terms.

The head of state is viewed as a position of authority and influence in Slovenia, though it is largely a ceremonial role.

Presidents nominate prime ministers and members of the constitutional court, who are then elected in parliament, and appoints members of the anti-corruption commission.

As a prominent lawyer, Pirc Musar represented former US first lady Melania Trump over copyright and other matters in her native Slovenia.

Pirc Musar has drawn fire from critics over her husband’s sprawling business empire.

If she wins on Sunday, she would become the first woman to serve as president since Slovenia became independent amid the breakup of Yugoslavia in 1991.

Known as an LGBTQ+ rights advocate, Pirc Musar said she expected a “battle of values” in the runoff and that she is looking forward it.

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. local time on Sunday and will close 12 hours later.

Official results are expected a few hours later.