Hundreds of people were stranded at Valencia airport on Saturday after a storm flooded the runway, and left planes grounded for several hours.

The weather station at Valencia airport recorded 66.1 liters of rain per square meter in just one hour -- the most intense rainfall on record for November, according to Spanish meteorological agency AEMET.

Thousands have been left without power across the country, and a 17-year-old boy was killed in the north eastern region of Zaragoza on Friday, after a tree which he was sheltering beneath collapsed on top of him.

Rainfall was particularly heavy in the south eastern region of Valencia - which remains on orange alert.

In Tarragona, Catalonia, the storm has left around 6,600 residents without power. Flooding has also been reported in more central areas of Spain.

