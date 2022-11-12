English
Spain

Hundreds stranded at Valencia airport after storm floods the runway

By Euronews  with EBU
Cancellations and delays displayed on a departures board at Valencia airport, in southeastern Spain.
Cancellations and delays displayed on a departures board at Valencia airport, in southeastern Spain.   -   Copyright  Fotograma EBU

Hundreds of people were stranded at Valencia airport on Saturday after a storm flooded the runway, and left planes grounded for several hours.

The weather station at Valencia airport recorded 66.1 liters of rain per square meter in just one hour -- the most intense rainfall on record for November, according to Spanish meteorological agency AEMET.

Thousands have been left without power across the country, and a 17-year-old boy was killed in the north eastern region of Zaragoza on Friday, after a tree which he was sheltering beneath collapsed on top of him.

Rainfall was particularly heavy in the south eastern region of Valencia - which remains on orange alert.

In Tarragona, Catalonia, the storm has left around 6,600 residents without power. Flooding has also been reported in more central areas of Spain.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.