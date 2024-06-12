EventsEventsPodcasts
Video. WATCH: Palma de Mallorca airport hit by rainstorm rampage

Operations were suspended as 53 liters of rain per square meter deluged the terminals, with 43.8 liters falling within an hour. Although the storm has passed and flights have resumed, Aemet (Spanish Meteorological Agency) cautions of more rain, urging travelers to verify their flights.

