Hundreds of activists gathered at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday, demanding an end to fossil fuels and calling for Western countries to pay for the damage caused by climate change.

It's the biggest protest to have taken place at this year's climate conference so far.

The activists marched through the Blue Zone, where talks at the climate conference were taking place, chanting, "the oceans are rising, and so are we," and holding banners with slogans that read: "Tax the rich" and "Pay your climate debt".

"We will continue to demand drastic emissions cuts and climate reparations from the countries that are historically responsible for our destruction, especially for loss and damage, but also adaptation and mitigation," said Mitzi Jonelle Tan, a climate activist from the Philippines.

Meanwhile, climate rallies were held in several European cities. In Madrid, Greenpeace led protests demanding an end to the use of fossil fuels.

More than a thousand protesters descended on Luetzerath, in western Germany to urge more action from participants at the COP27 conference in Egypt.

The village, which has become a symbol of the resistance to fossil fuels, is threatened with being bulldozed to allow the extension of a neighbouring open-air coal mine.

Many had painted their faces with the words "Stop coal", and activists unfurled a huge yellow cross -- a symbol against coal mine expansion -- in a field.