Rendez-vous: The Best of Culture and Arts in Europe

At the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris,Baya, Femmes en Leur Jardin is a retrospective of an artist who was close to Picasso in the 1940s and 1950s.

Baya was an Algerian orphan who, with the help of her French adoptive mother, exhibited her first works in Paris at the age of 16. A dreamlike work that has become an icon of contemporary painting.

Her work, populated by female figures evolving in gardens of Eden, is an "ode to life" and directly influenced the Surrealists. Until the 26th March 2023.

Baya, femmes en leur jardin at Institut du Monde Arabe, Paris

In Madrid, the Espacio 5.1, IFEMA is showing Imagine Picasso until the 10th of March 2023.

This is a new type of immersive exhibition which highlights and celebrates the work of the Spanish Modern Art master.

It is an experience consisting in discovering giant images of more than 200 of the artist's most famous works, brought together under one roof.

Here the paintings are freed from their frames to take over the space, shown in total darkness, except for the light emanating from the works themselves.

Imagine Picasso at Espacio 5.1, IFEMA

And the Palazzo Reale in Milan is showcasing Bosch, One Another Renaissance, with the exceptional loan of five works by the great Flemish painter Hieronymus Bosch, one of the most visionary and original artists in the panorama of European painting from the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries.

Bosch, One Another Renaissance

There are only about twenty known works by Bosch. And among them, five have been exceptionally loaned for the exhibition dedicated to him until March 2023. A must-see!

Watch Euronews' report in the player above.