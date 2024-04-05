Video. ‘The place to be’: Art Paris 2024 thrusts the French gallery scene into the spotlight

In its 26th edition, Art Paris stays true to its roots as the annual art fair that puts the French creative scene on an international stage. This year, the contemporary and modern art fair showcased 136 galleries from 25 countries, with a majority of galleries based in France.

The impressively diverse selection of works is a testament to how dynamic the French art scene has become, with Paris at its centre. Art Paris is open to the public at the Grand Palais Éphémère - in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower - from 4-7 April.