A moderate earthquake struck the northeastern coast of Italy on Wednesday morning.

The 5.6-magnitude tremor occurred around 60 kilometres from Rimini, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It was felt as far away as Rome and in the northern regions of Veneto, Friuli and Trentino.

The earthquake caused some minor damage to buildings and prompted at least one private health clinic to evacuate.

"No injuries are reported at the moment," a spokesman for Italy's Civil Protection told Reuters, as the checks on the ground were continuing.

The quake's epicentre was 35 kilometres offshore from Pesaro, a seaside city in the eastern Marche region. Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) also said the quake struck at a depth of 7 kilometres.

As a precaution, schools in Pesaro and other nearby cities were closed, and rail traffic passing through Pesaro along the Adriatic coast was suspended.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said she was "in constant contact" with civil protection authorities and the head of the Marche region to follow developments.

In 2016, a deadly earthquake hit the Marche, Umbria and Lazio regions, killing 297 people and injuring hundreds of others.