Retired NYPD officer gets 10 year jail sentence - longest for US Capitol Hill riots

A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after attacking police officers with a metal flagpole at the Capitol Hill riots in 2021.

Thomas Webster's sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who've been punished for their conduct that day.

James Monroe, Defense Attorney said, "Well, today Mr. Webster was held accountable for his actions at the Capitol on January 6. I hope after today, as Americans, we can come together and start talking about things like forgiveness, and kindness and peace. Thank you."

The police bodycam images show the violent confrontation between the NYPD veteran and the officers guarding Capitol Hill.

Prosecutors said Webster led the charge against the police barricades at the Lower West Plaza.

The judge has allowed him to report to prison at a date not yet determined, instead of immediately ordering him into custody.